“Pyatnashka” fighter Adigam spoke about Polish and Latvian mercenaries in the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

A serviceman of the international brigade “Pyatnashka” of the Volunteer Corps of the Ministry of Defense of Russia with the call sign Adigam stated that a large number of Polish and Latvian mercenaries are fighting in the Kursk border region on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). His words are quoted by TASS.

“A lot of mercenaries, Poles, Latvians. They took his prisoner’s phone with information, he showed a map, his points, where they are,” the fighter said.

Adigam told about the assault on the village of Borki in the Sudzhansky district, which lasted two days. The military “Pyatnashka” called on the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to surrender to save their lives.

Earlier it was reported that two volunteers from Colombia serve in the international brigade “Pyatnashka” in the Kursk region. One of the volunteers specified that it would be “dangerous” to send them to the front line with the Russian military.