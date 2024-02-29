A military man from Bashkiria, Bogdanov, after returning from captivity, was accused of fighting for the Ukrainian Armed Forces

A military man from Bashkortostan, Radik Bogdanov, was accused of fighting on the side of Ukraine. In the summer of 2023, he surrendered to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), after which he underwent training and joined the Skala battalion. In January, the military man returned to Russia as part of a prisoner exchange, and a criminal case was opened against him. Bogdanov faces up to 20 years in prison.

In Ukraine it was reported about the transfer of a Russian military to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Main Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Bashkiria opened a case against Bogdanov under Article 203 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation: he is accused of participating in an armed formation on the territory of a foreign state for purposes contrary to the interests of the Russian Federation. He faces 12 to 20 years in prison.

Photo: Pavel Lisitsyn / RIA Novosti

Bogdanov gave up captured by soldiers of the Ukrainian volunteer unit “Skala” last summer in the area of ​​the village of Vodyanoye in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). Since the fall of 2023, the battalion has become part of the 425th separate assault brigade of the ground forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces; it specializes in assault operations and reconnaissance.

It is assumed that Bogdanov was instructed, joined the “Skala” and fought against Russia until January of this year. In early January, he returned to Russia as part of a prisoner exchange. The military man confessed and was detained for two days. It is assumed that the charge against him could be changed to voluntary surrender or treason in the form of going over to the enemy’s side.

Bogdanov was convicted several times

In 2012, Bogdanov was sentenced to almost nine years in a strict regime prison for intentionally causing grievous bodily harm resulting in death. He was released early in 2016.

Already in March 2017, he was convicted of illegal entry into a home – he was sentenced to eight months of correctional labor and withheld wages. Then the term was changed to 71 days of imprisonment.

The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Karmaskalinsky district appealed to the court with a request to establish supervision and administrative restrictions for Bogdanov; they wanted to ban him from visiting places where they sell alcohol, prohibit him from leaving the house at night and leaving the area without notification. Bogdanov did not mind and assumed that he would change.

Photo: Reuters

From 2018 to 2022, Bogdanov was accused of theft; in 2022, he was found guilty of stealing car rims from a neighbor and sentenced to three years in a maximum security colony.