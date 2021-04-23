A soldier stationed in the Aizoain barracks in Navarra, Corporal FPB, 35, He died this Friday at the University of Navarra Clinic, where he was admitted in a very serious condition after having been administered the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The death has been confirmed by the Government of Navarra, which has reported that the Pharmacovigilance Center of the Department of Health has received a notification of an “adverse event with a fatal outcome” from a person who had been vaccinated with the compound from the Anglo pharmaceutical company. -sueca and who suffered “Cerebral sinus thrombosis with thrombocytopenia and cerebral hemorrhage”, symptoms that have been “unusually” associated with this vaccine.

As reported by the Spanish Troop and Sailor Association (ATME), the corporal was vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine on April 7 in the afternoon at the unit itself and Later, he suffered severe headaches and acute discomfort, which forced him to go to the first-aid service and later to the emergency services of the hospital..

A week later he was admitted to the emergency room, with a very serious prognosis, until this Friday he died. The military belonged to the America 66 Infantry Regiment of Mountain Hunters (Pamplona)

The Government of Navarra, for its part, indicated that this adverse event It has been communicated, according to the established procedure, to the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) as well as the rest of the Autonomous Pharmacovigilance Centers. The case, according to current protocols, will be studied by the AEMPS in a network investigation about what happened with the administration of this vaccine.