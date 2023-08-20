The Guantanamo base judge said that the confessions of Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri, who is considered the mastermind of the attack on the USS Cole that killed 17 people in 2000 in Yemen, resulted from years of violence the suspect was subjected to and caused by the CIA. CIA and FBI.

“The exclusion of such evidence would have repercussions for the community,” Judge Colonel Lani Acosta wrote“.

He added, “However, allowing (the use of) evidence obtained by the government itself, which seeks to prosecute and prosecute the accused, but through or under torture, may have greater repercussions on society.”“.

Anthony Natali, Al-Nashiri’s defense lawyer, pointed out that the judge excluded in his decision an essential element that the prosecution relied on to convict his client..

The case, in which al-Nashiri may be sentenced to death, remains in its preliminary stage due to this decision, without specifying the date for the start of a new trial..

For nearly ten years, lawyers for al-Nashiri and five other defendants suspected of involvement in the September 11, 2001, attacks have been working inside the Guantanamo military court to dismiss evidence extracted under torture..

Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri (58 years old) is suspected of being involved in masterminding the attack on the destroyer “USS Cole” on October 12, 2000. He is also accused of his involvement in the bombing of the French oil tanker “Limburg” in 2002, in which one person was killed..

Natalie explained that Judge Acosta’s decision applied only to al-Nashiri’s file and was not binding on the other judges charged with overseeing the proceedings of the Guantanamo military court..

And he considered that this decision may, however, represent “a model that other judges can try to build on.”