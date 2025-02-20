Thursday, February 20, 2025
A military helicopter suffers a night accident in the Cameros area

February 20, 2025
A military helicopter suffers a night accident in the Cameros area
An army helicopter has suffered an accident this Wednesday night in a mountain area in La Rioja. The first data suggest that the helicopter would have suffered some “accident”, which has forced him to make a forced landing in an area of ​​difficult access, close to the N-111 and the municipality of Torrecilla in Cameros.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9emkjzjhltw

This is a NH90Del Battalion Helicopter of maneuvering helicopters III (Bhelma III) based on Agoncillo (La Rioja), belonging to the air -army forces of the Earth Army (FAMET).

The accident occurred while making an instructional flight with night vision glasses in the Sierra de Cameros (La Rioja). On board four military traveled, of which three were unharmed and one suffered a fracture in the leg. The latter currently remains hospitalized waiting for surgical intervention.

The circulation in the N-111 has been affected during the night due to the wide intervention device with several displaced emergency resources.

The causes of the accident are being investigated by the competent authorities to clarify what happened.

