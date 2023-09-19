Ukrainian fighters use long-range systems to target deep Russian rear areas, making it important to destroy missiles and other munitions before they are used. Military expert Vladislav Shurygin told Izvestia about this.

This is how he commented on the news that on the night of September 18, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a group strike on storage sites for Storm Shadow cruise missiles, depleted uranium ammunition, as well as centers for radio intelligence and training of sabotage groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UFU).

“We are proactive. Our attacks on warehouses with long-range Storm Shadow missiles seriously reduce their capabilities. This is, of course, a serious success that disrupts the plans of the Ukrainian forces. After hitting such targets, the number of strikes is reduced,” he explained.

According to the Russian military department, in the special operation zone over the past 24 hours, the VFU lost up to 640 VFU soldiers and 57 pieces of equipment, including the M119 gun, the M777 artillery system, and the Krab self-propelled artillery unit.

