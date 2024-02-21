The Ukrainian authorities will use even more gangster measures in order to mobilize as many people as possible. This opinion was shared with Izvestia on February 21 by a combat veteran, first-rank reserve captain Vasily Dandykin.

“Kyiv will use even more gangster measures in order to mobilize more Ukrainians. They are still setting up ambushes, using all sorts of methods on the Internet to lure people out, because many are hiding in apartments. There is a raid on transport. Mobilization is in full swing, and ordinary people quickly find themselves on the front line – maybe even within a week or two. Put your helmet on your head and go ahead. This Nazi regime is fooling the people. In the Western press and in Ukraine itself, the retreat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from Avdiivka is presented as something insignificant, saying that there are many more such cities. They are following a proven scenario,” the expert said.

The day before the newspaper The New York Times wrote that the Ukrainian retreat from Avdiivka was chaotic, up to a thousand soldiers could have been captured. According to the publication, morale among the Ukrainian military is falling after a failed counteroffensive last year and the removal of the top commander. The capture of hundreds of prisoners will further complicate the task of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to mobilize military personnel. As a result, the retreat from Avdievka may turn out to be more important than it initially seemed, the NYT notes.

On February 21, deputy of the Kherson Regional Duma Yuriy Barbashov said that the population of Odessa and Nikolaev is forced to constantly feel fear because of raids by Ukrainian military commissars. The parliamentarian said that residents of Ukrainian cities disappear simply by going out to buy bread. As Barbashov noted, in Ukraine there is an active “catch” of the male population on the streets, they are “literally being destroyed.”

On February 1, a bill was introduced to the Verkhovna Rada that would provide criminal penalties for illegally crossing the Ukrainian border during the period of mobilization. If after six months the evader returns and confesses to escaping across the border, he will be released from criminal punishment.

Martial law in Ukraine has been in effect since February 2022. At the same time, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky signed a decree on general mobilization. Later, the Verkhovna Rada repeatedly extended its validity. Most men between the ages of 18 and 60 are prohibited from leaving the country.