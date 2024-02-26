Combat veteran, first-rank reserve captain Vasily Dandykin told Izvestia on February 26 that the French Mirage 2000 fighters, which Paris can supply to Kyiv, will not cope with Russian air defense systems.

Earlier on Monday, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky told a French TV channel LCIthat Kyiv and Paris are negotiating the supply of French multirole fighters Mirage 2000.

“Mirage 2000 is a fourth generation fighter. This is an analogue of the NATO F-16 fighter. It is quite capable of Russian air defense systems, as well as in air battles, especially with the Su-35 fighter of the 4++ generation, and the Su-30. So, the main question is what kind of pilots will be there and who will do the training,” Dandykin noted.

The military expert also pointed out the high probability that France will not provide these aircraft to Ukraine.

The crew of the Mirage 2000 fighter consists of one pilot. The length of the aircraft is about 15 m, the weight of the empty vehicle is 7.4 tons.

Earlier, on February 16, France approved the decision to issue €3 billion of additional military aid to Ukraine. On that day, the country's presidents, Emmanuel Macron and his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky, signed a bilateral agreement on security guarantees for 10 years.

At the same time, the head of the French Patriots party, Florian Philippot, said that this government decision is to the detriment of citizens.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. However, recently in the West there have been increasingly frequent statements about the need to reduce support for Ukraine.