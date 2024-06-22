Military expert Dandykin: the most active battles in the Northern Military District zone are now taking place near Donetsk

The most active battles in the special military operation zone are now taking place near Donetsk, says captain of the first rank of the reserve, military expert Vasily Dandykin. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he described the situation at the front and named the main tasks for the Russian forces.

The enemy is now trying to carry out counterattacks, especially in the Kharkov direction. [Текущая задача —] destroy his living force. The most experienced parts and connections are involved there [российских сил]. This applies to all areas Vasily Dandykinmilitary expert

“The fighting is going on in Krasnogorovka. Everything is moving forward in such a way that it will be brought under control in the near future. There are also battles near Gorlovka, ours are advancing into the settlement, which the Ukrainian authorities renamed New York. In fact, there are intense battles in all directions from south to north, and there is also an unprecedented hybrid war, an information component, allegedly the enemy is going to launch a big offensive. (…) Certain changes await us in the coming weeks. There is quite a serious struggle going on at the front, in which we have the initiative,” he added.

On June 21, adviser to the head of the DPR, Igor Kimakovsky, said that the Russian military had taken control of a serious fortified area of ​​the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Donetsk. According to him, he is in the Avdeevsky direction in the area of ​​​​the settlements of Novopokrovskoye and Sokol.