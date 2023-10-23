On October 23, military expert Vladislav Shurygin told Izvestia about the advantages of the Russian Solntsepek heavy flamethrower system (TOS).

“Solntsepek” is a very reliable system. It is mobile, has great power, and high destruction. Has good accuracy for systems that operate over areas. And our know-how is the thermobaric ammunition itself, which effectively hits targets,” he said.

The expert added that during a special military operation based on the results of combat use, this system proved itself only on the positive side.

Earlier this day, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the crews of the TOS-1A “Solntsepek” airborne troops (Airborne Forces) are using the latest software solutions to reference the terrain when firing. The department indicated that control and adjustment of targets hit is carried out by crews of unmanned aerial vehicles, which transmit the results of the destruction to the command post in real time.

In addition, it was reported that the crews of the TOS-1A “Solntsepek” Airborne Forces destroyed a stronghold with infantry of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Zaporozhye direction.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

