The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have been actively interacting since 2014, and the tenth visit of the director of the American agency to Ukraine is now an attempt to calm the authorities against the background of the cessation of US financial support. This was stated in a conversation with Izvestia on February 26 by the head of the department of political science and sociology of the Russian Economic University. G.V. Plekhanov, military expert Andrei Koshkin.

Previously newspaper The New York Times (NYT), citing sources, reported that CIA head William Burns made a secret visit to Ukraine on February 22. According to Koshkin, the purpose of the visit is to prepare Kyiv for the fact that 2024 will be a year of endurance, and we need to prepare for this.

“He is basically trying to reassure the leadership of Kyiv that Washington has not abandoned, it is simply impossible to directly extract money from Ukraine and a lobbying plan is now being developed,” the political scientist added.

Nevertheless, on the part of Kyiv, a certain distrust of Washington is visible, and therefore there are discrepancies between the joint tasks of the SBU and the CIA, the military expert noted. In turn, Burns is trying to convince the Ukrainian leadership that the United States will not “escape like from Afghanistan.”

Earlier, on February 25, The New York Times also reported that over the past eight years, a network of secret military bases has been built in Ukraine along the border with Russia with funds from the US CIA. According to the publication’s interlocutors, the CIA also helped Kyiv train a new generation of Ukrainian spies who operated in Russia and throughout Europe.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, commenting on this, noted that the CIA and other intelligence services of the United States and Great Britain were working long before 2022 to place their “strong points” in Ukraine and train spies for Kiev, and Russia has always talked about this.

Earlier, on January 30, Burns said that 2024 would be a test of endurance on the battlefield for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. At the same time, the West, he said, should continue to provide assistance to Ukraine.

On January 27, columnist Anne Applebaum wrote in The Atlantic magazine that the gradual weakening of American aid to Ukraine is creating more and more doubts about its resumption, and problems with Congress and the allocation of funds threaten to make the United States a truly unreliable, frivolous and stupid ally.

Retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Davis said on January 26 that the amount of financial assistance to Ukraine no longer matters, since there is a catastrophic shortage of people in the Ukrainian army. He added that the shortage of manpower is evidenced by the facts of general mobilization in the country.

Before this, on January 16, American Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States does not have a “magic pot” from which it could finance Ukraine without coordinating requests in Congress. He recognized as a “real problem” a situation in which Congress would not approve financial support for Kyiv.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Ukraine against the background of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Putin on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. However, recently in the West there have been increasingly frequent statements about the need to reduce aid to Kyiv.