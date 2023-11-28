New high-power artillery brigades will play a decisive role in operations to break through enemy defenses. Military expert Viktor Murakhovsky told Izvestia about this.

“Now artillery plays a huge role in combat operations. But it is high-power artillery systems that must ensure a breakthrough in the defense,” he said.

Earlier, Izvestia’s sources in the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the formation of new high-power artillery brigades had begun in the Russian army. The first such unit – the 17th high-power artillery brigade – has already been formed as part of the 3rd Zaporozhye Army Corps. Several more new formations will appear in other army corps and armies before the end of the year.

They will be armed with large-caliber Pion and Malka cannons, as well as Tulip mortars. According to Viktor Murakhovsky, “Tulips” and “Malki”, when used correctly, should complement each other.

“The Tulip mortar works well against closed, concrete targets, wood-and-earth fortifications, and in general against well-equipped defenses from an engineering point of view,” he noted.

The Malka is needed for counter-battery warfare, the expert explained. The long firing range ensures its good capabilities in the fight against enemy artillery. It will also make it possible to destroy important targets along the entire operational depth of the formation of Ukrainian troops, he specified.

“Now it is important to wait until the moment when soldiers and officers fully master the equipment. We will soon see the full power of Malok and Tulips,” Murakhovsky noted.

