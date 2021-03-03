In the future, the T-14 “Armata” tank will be a more formidable weapon than the T-90M “Breakthrough”, since the new tank will use more advanced technologies for protecting combat vehicles, Director of the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis Alexander Mikhailov told Izvestia on March 3 …

Both tanks have the same new multilayer turret module with a 125mm gun, the military expert noted. The T-90M is also equipped with the Kalina automated fire control system. Overall, this integration of tank technology from the Armata to the T-90M allows a wide range of ammunition to be used, Mikhailov said.

At the same time, the fire control system “Armata” was recently tested, which has a digital catalog with typical targets, as well as artificial intelligence, which allows the onboard computing facilities of the machine to independently search for targets against the background of difficult terrain, the specialist emphasized.

“In fact,“ Breakthrough ”anticipates the appearance of“ Armata ”in the army. T-90M – as a bridge between the tanks of the past, produced in the USSR and then according to Soviet patterns, and the future – where, of course, the Armata and other military equipment, capable of operating in drone mode – without a driver and crew “, – said the military expert.

The T-90M Breakthrough tank with a turret module is the combat vehicle of today, and the Armata is the tank of the future. Work on the “Armata” continues to this day, and presumably, these machines will go to the troops only by the end of the 1920s, Mikhailov concluded.

The day before, on March 2, The National Interest wrote that the Russian T-90M Proryv tank, after improving its performance, has become an even more deadly “monster”.

According to the author of the article, Mark Epikos, the T-90M is an improved version of the Soviet T-90 MVT, which by the 1990s already possessed innovative qualities. In particular, he notes that the Russian version, unlike its predecessor, has an engine with a more favorable power-to-weight ratio.

At the same time, according to him, the Russian army is going to modernize its existing fleet of T-90 and T-90A in accordance with the new T-90M standards by mid-2020.

Earlier on October 5, 2020, it became known that the Russian Ministry of Defense is working on the issue of creating regiments and brigades “with increased combat capabilities.” They plan to combine the newest combat vehicles “Terminator”, “Breakthrough” and “Berezhok”. The final decision on the creation of new regiments will be made at the end of the research exercise.