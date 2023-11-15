Military expert Knutov: The West has changed arms supplies to Kyiv due to new wars

The West has changed its approach to the supply of ammunition and military equipment to Ukraine, says military expert, director of the Museum of Air Defense Forces Yuri Knutov. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he said that there is no talk of exhausting weapons reserves among Kyiv’s allies. According to him, supplies are now required by other countries due to new wars.

Weapons began to be supplied to other regions

“The situation in the Middle East is difficult, we need to keep our weapons. The situation around Taiwan may unfold in an unknown way; weapons are also needed. There are reserves, these reserves are kept at a certain level in case of crisis situations in other places,” he explained.

The West has changed its approach to arms supplies to Ukraine

Yuri Knutov believes that Kyiv irrationally managed the supplied equipment and shells, so the West decided to change the system of military assistance.

See also Colombia and Venezuela exchange ambassadors for normalization of relations In fact, in numbers this is a reduction, but in reality this is not a reduction at all, the supply structure is simply changing Yuri Knutov military expert

“If we talk about the supply of military equipment, Ukraine was quite wasteful in the supply of tanks, infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), and self-propelled guns. This has limited the supply of equipment, and mainly spare parts, repair equipment, and repair kits are supplied. Thus, equipment that was disabled and could be repaired was repaired, and the Ukrainians fought with it again. Because at first the Ukrainians simply abandoned tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, saying that they would send more. Now this is no longer the case, NATO has completely changed its attitude, and this is associated with a reduction in the amounts allocated by the bloc,” he explained.

There will be no shortage of weapons in the European Union

The European Union will implement a program for the production of shells, because they are convinced that existing capacities are not enough, noted Yuri Knutov.

“Regardless of how the situation develops in Ukraine, the development of the ammunition industry will proceed in accordance with the data that NATO has outlined,” he concluded.

Related materials:

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that the EU may not have time to deliver the promised million artillery shells by spring. According to him, European allies want to help Kyiv, but the obstacle was the deplorable state of the defense industry and warehouses, as well as bureaucracy and a large number of “unsynchronized things.”

On November 13, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, confirmed that the EU will not have time to transfer a million ammunition to Kyiv by the end of 2023. He clarified that we are only talking about postponing the deadline.

As reported by Bloomberg, the EU has informed member states that it is unlikely to send the promised amount of artillery ammunition to Ukraine. This complicates Kyiv’s ability to keep up with Russian production, the material says.