Military Dandykin: The Ukrainian Armed Forces intend to mobilize up to 500 thousand people by spring

In Ukraine they intend to mobilize to gather up to 500 thousand people by spring. This opinion expressed military expert, captain of the first rank of the reserve Vasily Dandykin in a conversation with Izvestia.

According to him, the Ukrainian troops in the Zaporizhzhya direction need to replenish their brigades and re-equip themselves. “During this time, their activity will decrease. But they will strike with Western-supplied weapons,” he said. The expert admitted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will attack Russian targets in the rear with missiles and drones.

Earlier, the Secretary of the Verkhovna Rada Defense Committee, Roman Kostenko, admitted that Ukraine will have to strengthen mobilization measures in order to respond to the number of forces and assets of Russian troops. According to him, this measure is necessary due to Russia’s buildup of military resources.