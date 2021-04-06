A massage parlor in Atlanta, Georgia. A supermarket in Boulder, Colorado. An Orange (California) realtor. This Tuesday, a military base in Frederick (Maryland). “Unfortunately it seems that it happens every day, the only thing we can do, both in the armed forces and in civilian bodies, is to evaluate our response capacity and make sure that we are prepared to protect the community,” he said Tuesday with resignation Jason Lando, Frederick Police Chief.

The protagonist, Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet, a name of Ethiopian origin, was a 38-year-old military doctor who started the day early by shooting at two navy colleagues in a facility attached to the military base of Fort Detrick in the city of Frederick, where he lived. , an hour from Washington DC. His reaction, running to take refuge at the military base where he worked, only that the police were faster than him in giving the description of the car and the suspect was held at the security barrier while they searched the car for weapons.

The murderer must have understood that he had been discovered, so he stepped on the accelerator and sped towards the interior of the base, where he was shot dead, becoming the only fatality of the day, for the moment. One of his victims has been discharged, but the other is in critical condition. With that balance, the event does not even qualify for a mass shooting, which in the US is defined with a minimum of four deaths. The weapon used was a rifle, without the caliber being made public, but General Michael Tally assured that the position of the military man did not imply carrying arms.

The police did not want to speculate on the motives, “there are fifty investigators trying to answer precisely that question,” Lando apologized, but nothing associates it with an alleged Islamic attack, which is the only thing that already triggers alarms in America when talking about a shooting. In Atlanta he was a sex addict trying to kill the object of his desire, Asian women. In Boulder, a Syrian immigrant suffering from paranoia. In Orange, a personal vendetta against the partner and his family. President Joe Biden has an obligation on the table to propose some measure for gun control, but no one has any hopes on it.