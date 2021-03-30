On Monday he seemed agitated by the news of the departure of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ernesto Araújo. But it was the letter of resignation from Defense Minister Fernando Azevedo that revealed the true magnitude of the crisis that Bolsonaro’s government is going through. The resignation of Azevedo, a longtime friend of President Jair Bolsonaro, showed deep fissures. The reading is clear: when the minister who heads the Armed Forces asks to leave a government dominated by the military, there is a greater discrepancy than it seems on the direction of the management. This Tuesday the departure of the military chiefs of the Armed Forces was confirmed. “The Ministry of Defense (MD) informs that the Commanders of the Navy, Army and Air Force will be replaced. The decision was announced at a meeting held on Tuesday, with the presence of the designated Defense Minister, Braga Netto, former Minister Fernando Azevedo and the Commanders of the Forces, “the statement warned.

“This is a serious military crisis,” says João Roberto Martins Filho, an academic from the Armed Forces in Brazil, organizer of the book The Military and the Brazilian Crisis (Editorial Alameda). “It is the first time since the re-democratization that this has happened. What remains to be discovered is what Bolsonaro is going to do, “asks Martins Filho. Apparently, the lack of positioning before the most radical announcements of the Bolsonaro government would be taking its toll, culminating with the departure of Azevedo.

In the midst of the changes of other ministers, it was the fall of the Defense Minister that most astonished Brazilians. Three reserve generals heard from the press that they were leaving and said they were surprised. Two chose not to comment until they had more details. The versions and speculations multiplied throughout the hours. The consensus is that some limit has been exceeded for the military forces, which were already worn out by the errors in the Ministry of Health (in the hands of a military man) in the face of the pandemic and in the management of protection for the Amazon.

Since the beginning of his term, Bolsonaro has abused his authoritarian impulses, such as when he threatened to apply Article 142 of the Constitution, which supposedly would empower the Armed Forces to intervene in other powers, as well as when he instigated protests against the Federal Supreme Court . Although he was detained by the Court, he maintained his position of radicalism to please his voter base. On the 8th of this month, he said that the Army “will not force people to stay at home,” facing the lockdown proposed by the governors to curb deaths from the pandemic. “This is a government willing to do anything, it has no limits,” says Martins Filho. “The question now is to know why the institution departs from it. Do they need to distinguish themselves? “, question.

The military crisis comes at a bad time for Brazil, which already anticipates a third wave of the pandemic. It is also serious for the Bolsonaro government, which handed over Minister Ernesto Araújo after an open fight between the diplomat and Congress. The background fight forced a ministerial reform with a change in another five portfolios, in addition to Defense. Behind this rapid exchange is the role of Centrão, the group of parties that has promised support for Bolsonaro since the presidency of Congress was renewed. Reserve General Paulo Chagas believes that Azevedo’s departure is subject to the government’s political agreements. “My personal reading is that the president wants to work with the team of ministers, it is easier to deal with a contemporary of his,” says Chagas, recalling that the relationship of the resigning minister with Bolsonaro has decades and has always been very good, both since personal and professional point of view.

Chagas, however, admits that there is unrest in the Army, for example due to the crisis in the Health Ministry, commanded until a few days ago by General Eduardo Pazuello. “When it is said that a general failed in a mission, the public is told that the institution does not have trained personnel,” he says. “This does not affect the institution itself, but it does affect those who are there and uncomfortable,” he adds.

For him, there is no risk of institutional rupture with the change of command in Defense, and any extreme act of the Government in a moment of desperation – such as insisting on fraudulent elections in 2022 – will not have the support of the Armed Forces. For now, Bolsonaro ended up forcing a division within the institution. The generals who oppose his increasingly radical style leave, the Bolsonarist generals remain, the majority from the reserve, who work in the public machinery. Walter Braga Netto enters Defense, which will show how much he is willing to support Bolsonaro’s coups in the remainder of his term or, worse, further contaminate military institutions in the name of an unpredictable power project. Even today, the military needs to clarify that they respect the Constitution due to the numerous demonstrations that President Bolsonaro has already given about the lack of democratic commitment.

Pazuello’s role in the Government was something difficult to assimilate in the barracks, as well as the various mishaps he suffered, such as his own indifference to the initial plan that the Army had to face the covid-19 pandemic when he was in the start. Now, under international pressure, the military would be weighing the price paid for supporting the president who turned Brazil into an outcast, and the military accomplices of this project.

