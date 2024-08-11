War correspondent Kots on sabotage and reconnaissance groups near Kursk: we are talking about small maneuverable enemy groups

War correspondent Alexander Kots commented on the entry of a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) into the territory of the Belovsky district of the Kursk region. He wrote in his Telegram-channel, that we may be talking about small maneuverable groups of the enemy.

According to the war correspondent, this is how Ukrainian fighters indicate their presence in the Russian rear. After this, Kots said, news appears about settlements “taken” by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

“As soon as such groups encounter resistance, they retreat to their original positions,” the war correspondent added.

Earlier, the acting governor of Kursk region Alexey Smirnov reported on the entry of a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group into the territory of Belovsky district on August 10. As of Sunday morning, the situation was stabilized by the Russian military.