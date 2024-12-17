The Spanish Troop and Marine Association (ATME) and Desokupa have signed a collaboration agreement that will allow its members over 45 years of age to train and work in security companies such as those of Daniel Esteve’s group, fundamentally dedicated to the eviction of properties. squatted’.

As explained by the president of ATME, Marco Antonio Gómez, the agreement signed on Monday may benefit 4,500 soldiers who have reached the age of 45 and have not achieved permanent soldier status, which is why they are forced to leave the force.

“It will help the training of our members who have to leave the Armed Forces or want to look for a better job, given the current conditions and salaries,” Gómez said in a shared video. on the social network TikTok. It will be “adequate training” so that soldiers and sailors can return to civilian life or work in any security company, in Gómez’s words.

Gómez has focused on the fact that Desokupa is dedicated to the security sector, to which the Troops and Sailors “are linked” and has attacked the Ministry of Defense because “it does not care about the future or the career” of the Spanish military. . “The Ministry does not comply, it does not approve the courses, it does not give us a way out, so our association that weight has been placed on his back“, he added.

For his part, the leader of Desokupa, Daniel Esteve, has announced on the social network the first of “many courses” that will be taught will take place in January in Madrid. “No more leaving our military stranded, greetings, Margarita,” he concluded.