A military association signs an agreement with Desokupa to help soldiers work in private security

The Desokupa company has signed an agreement with the Spanish Troop and Sailor Association, which has more than a thousand members, to train soldiers in matters related to their return to civilian life, for example to work in private security companies. In a video, Daniel Esteve celebrates with the president of the association, Marco Antonio Gómez, the signing of an agreement that comes shortly after a similar agreement signed with the Unified Police Union (SUP).

The first of these courses, the leader of Desokupa has announced in a video recorded in a cafeteria, will be in January in Madrid, for “members of this organization.” It was Gómez, president of ATME, who gave more details after “thanking” Esteve despite being “a very busy man.”

The agreement, he explained, focuses on “adequate training for reintegration into civilian life, or working in any type of security company, given that our profession is closely linked to security.” An aspect in which, according to the spokesperson for this military association, which is the third in Spain by number of members, “the Ministry of Defense continues to abandon its functions.”

Esteve’s message on his social network account X ends with: “Greetings, Margarita,” in reference to the Minister of Defense, Margaret Robles. From the department, for now, no assessment has been made regarding the signing of this agreement.

In recent months, Daniel Esteve’s company, dedicated for years to property evictions, has focused its business on the so-called ‘Desokupa Club’: training by instructors so that citizens, in the words of its founder, can defend themselves in “the streets.” In parallel, the company has also signed a collaboration agreement with the Unified Police Union (SUP), one of the main unions of the National Police, so that its 30,000 members can access training courses with Desokupa.

In this case, the Ministry of the Interior opened a file with the union which, as elDiario.es revealed, was finally archived without consequences for the SUP. In that case, Daniel Esteve’s company – which this week accompanied businessman Víctor de Aldama to the Supreme Court on escort duty – stated that it was going to hand over national police officers in matters of “personal defense.” Something that Mónica Gracia, leader of the SUP, subscribed to with the statement that authority “has been lost.”