Korotchenko: Ukrainian Armed Forces losses increased due to Kyiv’s desire to receive a new tranche from the United States

In the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), losses have tripled due to Kyiv’s desire to demonstrate to the United States the strength of the front line in order to receive a new aid package. The editor-in-chief of the National Defense magazine, military analyst Igor Korotchenko, spoke about this, reports TASS.

According to him, due to the fact that at the beginning of this year the question was being decided whether an American tranche worth more than $60 billion would be sent to Ukraine, it was extremely important for Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to show the United States “the stability of its defense.” Korotchenko noted that this also explains the long battles near Avdievka. The analyst added that Kiev’s insane and thoughtless deployment of all forces in frontal attacks and “meat assaults” led to high losses in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Also, one of the factors in increasing losses on the Ukrainian side was the replacement of the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Korotchenko explained that Valery Zaluzhny, who previously held this post, tried to pursue his own policy, while Alexander Syrsky, who was appointed after his resignation, is “more executive.” Because of this, the current commander-in-chief, according to the analyst, does not think about losses, but pursues the goal of following Kyiv’s instructions.

Earlier it became known that the United States did not offer Ukraine any specific assistance at the Ramstein meeting. It is noted that US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was unable to do this because the request for emergency military assistance worth $60 billion has been blocked by the US Congress for several months.