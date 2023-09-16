Military analyst Dzherelievsky: The West can take advantage of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attacks on Crimea

The West demands that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) direct all its forces to break through towards Crimea, but the Russian army can take advantage of this. This was stated by military expert, analyst Boris Dzherelievsky, writes Ura.ru.

According to him, the West wants to have the peninsula as its unsinkable aircraft carrier, which would supposedly allow it to control the entire Black Sea area. The expert assessed that this would create certain problems for Russia, while at the same time making Turkey “more accommodating.” “Fortunately, they have not yet been able to implement these plans. When the necessary moment comes, Russia can go on the offensive, I think this will undoubtedly happen,” he said. The specialist added that Kyiv does not have a sufficient number of weapons.

The analyst added that the Russian Armed Forces (AF) have powerful groups in other directions. “We can attack along the entire northwestern border, including the border with the Republic of Belarus, and in the south too,” he added.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked Sevastopol with ten cruise missiles and three unmanned boats on the night of Wednesday, September 13. According to official data, 24 people were injured, four of them are in moderate condition.