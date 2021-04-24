April 24 2005, the scale marked 530 grams. Half a kilo and something else. The number corresponds to weight from Snuppy at birth in a South Korean laboratory. It was not the famous cartoon character Snoopy from the comic strip, but it was the first cloned dog from history. A milestone that at the beginning questioned for scandal which starred the leading scientist of the investigation.

Makes 16 years, the Seoul National University -Seoul National University- announced that they had succeeded in their project. The name of the dog derives from the union between the acronym of the institution -SNU, in English- and puppy, what does it mean puppy.

Before Snuppy, they could be cloned by means of the somatic cell nuclear transfer technique (TNCS) to other mammalian animals. For example, the remembered Dolly the sheep, the CopyCat cat, cows, mice, rats, goats, pigs and rabbits, among others. Y why Until then they had not succeeded with the dogs?

Animal. He was born in a South Korean laboratory and lived to be 10 years old. Reuters / Seoul National University

A complicated process

The TNCS technique or strategy consists of transferring genetic material from the nucleus of a donor adult stem cell to a Ovum whose nucleus – with its genetic material – has been removed previously. Ovum resulting, which contains the DNA of the donor cell, is treated with chemicals or electrical current to to stimulate cell division and form an embryo. Once it reaches a suitable phase, it is deposited in the uterus of a surrogate mother, where it continues developing until the birth.

Why couldn’t cloning be achieved with dogs, unlike the other species? According to the scientific article Dogs cloned from adult somatic cells*, published in 2005, “this technology (N. of the R .: TNCS) has not been successful until now in dogs due to the difficulty from to mature the oocytes (N of R .: “immature” female germ cell, which is in the process of developing into an ovum) canines in vitro “.

The Korean Veterinarian Hwang Woo Suk, SNU professor, and his team worked as hard way to get your goal. In fact, the method was very ineffective in dogs: they had to implant more of 1000 embryos cloned into 123 bellies for rent. And they only got three pregnancies: only snuppy survived.

Dogs. Snuppy (center) with Tai, who donated the stem cells and the surrogate mother, a Labrador. File photo: Reuters / Seoul National University.

With respect to the others two tries, the first suffered a spontaneous abortion and the other, who was born after the protagonist of this story, ended up dying to the 22 days as a result of pneumonia.

In Snuppy’s case, the researchers took an adult stem cell from the ear of an adult male specimen of afghan hound or afghanistan dog and they placed it in the nucleusless ovum of a female specimen. Later, that reconstructed egg – later an embryo – was deposited in the belly of a Labrador retriever. At 60 days of gestation, she was born by Caesarean section.

The Hwang Woo Suk scandal

Woo Suk claimed in two articles published in Science magazine in 2004 and 2005 that he had created human embryonic stem cells by cloning. According to the British network BBC, this was considered a scientific advance important in search of cures for various degenerative diseases.

On the other hand, the magazine Time declared Snuppy as the “Invention of the year“at the time. The vet was turning into someone very important. In his native country they called him the “Pride of Korea“-Pride of Korea-. But his prestige soon became collapsed across the floor.

Scientific. Woo Suk was involved in a scandal .. File Photo: AP / Ahn Young Joon.

In November 2005, he admitted that his university team used donated eggs by two scientific jr. from his own laboratory. And he also obtained eggs from black market. Two maneuvers that left in manifested a lack of bioethics.

A short time later, a panel of members from Seoul National University examined Woo Suk’s work and determined that his experiments with human embryos were fraudulent. “I had no proof to show that cloned embryonic stem cells were ever created, “they said in a statement.

All of this scandal for their lies, and violation of ethics, put in doubt about Snuppy. In the end, an internal investigation by the Seoul National University proved – thanks to a DNA test – that Snuppy it was indeed a clone.

Veterinary. He was sentenced to a year and a half in prison. File photo: AP.

The institution threw out to the scientist. In 2014, he was sentenced to a year and a half in prison for “embezzlement” Y “violation of bioethicsThe latest news about Woo Suk reported that he was working in a private laboratory that clones deceased dogs, at the request of their owners.

Snuppy’s life and legacy

“It is very cute. If you come here, if you know him, you may fall in love with him“, Woo Suk said about Snuppy when he was barely months old. It was learned that the animal, reported the magazine Time, stayed for a time on the campus of the University.

On 2008, they used sperm from the dog to artificially inseminate two females also cloned: as a result, they were born 10 puppies, of which survived 9.

First cloned dog. Snuppy, at 9 years old. Photo: Seoul National University.

On 2015., Snuppy died at 10 years as a product of cancer. Tai, the Afghan hound who donated his stem cells, had died at 12 victim of a cancer, but of a different type. The average lifespan of the breed is almost 12 years.

On 2017, it was announced in the scientific paper Birth of clones of the world’s first cloned dog** that it was possible to clone four copies with Snuppy’s genetic material: “The clinical and molecular follow-up of these ‘re-clones’ throughout their lives will provide us with a unique opportunity to study the Health and the longevity of cloned animals compared to their donors cell phones, “the study participants clarified. .

With information from Associated Press (AP)

Quotes

*Lee, B., Kim, M., Jang, G. et al. Dogs cloned from adult somatic cells. Nature 436, 641 (2005). https://doi.org/10.1038/436641a

**Kim, MJ, Oh, HJ, Kim, GA et al. Birth of clones of the world’s first cloned dog. Sci Rep 7, 15235 (2017). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-15328-2