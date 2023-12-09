Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/12/2023 – 13:01

When flames consumed Notre Dame in 2019, people who worked at the cathedral felt like orphans. But as the reopening of world-famous Paris landmark approaches, they are beginning to imagine returning to the place they call home, and are impatient to fill the restored stonework and vast spaces with life again.

The restoration of Notre Dame reached a milestone on Friday: there is one year left until the cathedral reopens its immense doors to the public, on December 8, 2024. French President Emmanuel Macron will put on a helmet and visit the fenced area of ​​the works of reconstruction, where stonemasons, carpenters and hundreds of other artisans are working to meet the 12-month deadline.

When the work is complete, they will hand it over to the priests, staff, choristers and faithful of Notre Dame. With prayers, songs and devotion, they will give the cathedral the kiss of life and celebration to ward off the pain that the fire of April 15, 2019 caused in the hearts of the French and Catholic faithful around the world.

Notre Dame is “not the biggest cathedral, maybe not even the most beautiful,” its rector, Msgr., told the Associated Press this week. Olivier Ribadeau Dumas, but “he is the incarnation of the soul of a country”.

“The expectations, the preparations for reopening are a magnificent sign of hope in a difficult world,” he says.

Henri Chalet, the choir’s main conductor, already feels butterflies in his stomach just thinking about it. On the one hand, he tells himself that in Notre Dame’s more than 850-year history, closure is just an instant, and he needs to have a little more patience. But for a human life, “five years is a long time,” he says, and “unfortunately, in 850 years, it has fallen upon us.”

“We are obviously impatient to return,” he says. “It really is our home, in the sense that we were there every night for mass and also for the weekly concerts.”

“Now, we feel that there is indeed a light at the end of the tunnel”, he celebrates, “with a lot of joy, enthusiasm, and a little stress”.

From the perspective of reconstruction works, recent advances have been remarkable. Huge oak beams, assembled using carpentry techniques developed when Notre Dame was built in the medieval period, have been hoisted high so the cathedral can receive a new roof. The imposing spire now points skyward again, rebuilt piece by piece behind 600 tons of scaffolding.

During Macron’s visit, the name of a retired French general, who led the costly restoration until his death, will be engraved into the spire’s wood as a tribute. Jean-Louis Georgelin died in August, aged 74.

And by the time millions of Olympic visitors arrive in Paris for the Olympic Games beginning July 26, the reconstructed spire and roof should already be completed, giving the cathedral a polished exterior appearance.

Work will continue inside. Among the tasks of the final months is tuning the cathedral’s thunderous 8,000-pipe organ, the largest musical instrument in France. It survived the fire but had to be dismantled to clean the toxic lead dust generated by the burning roof, and then reassembled. Renovations will continue after reopening.

The cathedral’s own workforce is being expanded. It had been reduced to seven employees due to closure for renovation. Dumas, the rector, says a hiring campaign next year should bring the number of full-time staff back to about 50 to welcome back the 15 million annual visitors and faithful for whom the Paris diocese is reaching out. preparing.

Chorister Adrielle Domerg, who was 10 years old when she joined the Notre Dame choir and is now 17, says that the cathedral is “almost a person” to her.

“A multitude of people, of dreams, of prayers gave rise to it,” says Domerg, who sang there with the choir for the last time days before the fire, and longs to do so again.

“It’s going to be very exciting,” he says. “The cathedral, in a way, will awaken, and we will bring it out of the shadows.”