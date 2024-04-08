Argentina made primary education mandatory by law in 1884 and 99% of its population is literate, the second highest rate in South America after Uruguay. The decline in educational quality has been a cause of concern for successive governments, but this pillar of the Argentine State has never been questioned as one of the best-known deputies of the ruling party La Libertad Avanza, the economist Alberto, did. Bertie Benegas Lynch. “You want to give your son the best and many times it can happen, and especially in Argentina, you cannot afford to send your son to school because you need him in the workshop with the father working,” he declared. Benegas Lynch on Sunday during a radio interview. “How is the State going to decide about the boy? “I can't think of such an invasive thing,” the deputy highlighted in such controversial statements that they have forced the Government of Javier Milei to distance itself from what they see as a personal opinion.

Benegas Lynch is the son of the intellectual of the same name whom Milei considers his greatest ideological reference. In the opinion of the deputy, education is “the responsibility of the parents” and, for that reason, the State should not intervene in it.

The legislator's defense of child labor earned him harsh criticism from politicians, educators and international organizations. “Working distances boys and girls from their right to learn, play and grow happily,” Unicef ​​responded. “My dad had to start working when he was 8 years old. Born in 1938 and the only son of a single mother, there was no alternative in his house. Sadly, he passed away many years ago. If he were alive, he would go to trumpet the ignorant deputy to tell him what child labor is all about,” tweeted the former Macrista Minister of Culture Pablo Avelluto.

The minimum age to work in Argentina is 16 years and employers who take economic advantage of the work of children and adolescents are penalized. However, about 10% of the population between 5 and 15 years old in the South American country carries out at least some productive activity, according to data from the International Labor Organization.

official distance

The Government came out to mark differences with the deputy this Monday. “What Deputy Benegas Lynch says is the responsibility of Deputy Benegas Lynch,” presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni clarified at a press conference. “In the battle against poverty the most important thing is to have the possibility of training, educating yourself and having a future,” he said regarding the official position.

From Human Capital, the mega-ministry created by Milei that brings together the areas of Education, Labor, Social Development and Culture, they avoided directly confronting the official legislator but did support the current legislation. “Compulsory education was proposed in the context of liberal humanist thought precisely to promote the freedom of minors supervised by adults,” the Minister of Human Capital, Sandra Pettovello, wrote on her social networks.. Compulsory education, according to Pettovello, “many times led to indoctrination or ideological monopoly, but false solutions should not follow from this that fall into other absolutisms, such as that of parents over their children.”

Pettovello's words remind us that the Milei Government maintains a crusade against what it considers “ideological indoctrination” in schools and has announced that it will send a bill to punish it. To achieve this, he relies on citizen complaints and has anticipated that he will enable a channel in which parents and students can report “political activity that does not respect freedom of expression,” a measure highly criticized by the educational sector.

