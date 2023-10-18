The candidate for deputy Lilia Lemoine, together with the Argentine presidential candidate Javier Milei, in an image shared on social networks. Meitu

The far-right party led by Javier Milei intends to erase significant social rights achieved in Argentina if it comes to power. The last one included in the list is the duty of parents to finance the expenses for the subsistence of a child – such as food, education, health, housing and clothing, among others – until the child reaches the age of majority. The candidate for deputy Lilia Lemoine has anticipated that her first legislative project will offer parents the possibility of renouncing paternity and thus not having to take care of the expenses derived from raising the child. The proposal has met with unanimous rejection from the other political forces.

“It doesn’t seem fair to me that a man has to take financial responsibility for a child until the age of 18 when he didn’t want to have it,” Lemoine said in radio statements on Tuesday. The bill that he plans to present gives a two-week period to the pregnant person to notify his or her partner: “The woman, when she finds out that she is pregnant, has 15 days to notify the father and the father can decide if he is going to take charge.” of the child or not.”

This influencer and cosplayer, who was Milei’s makeup artist before entering her electoral lists, used an urban myth to defend the initiative: she said that there are women who puncture condoms before having a sexual relationship in order to get pregnant and “hook a guy.” He also had no qualms about calling those who voluntarily terminate their pregnancies murderers, although abortion has been legal in Argentina since 2020. “Since women have the privilege of killing their children and giving up being mothers, why do men law they have to support a child because perhaps they told him: ”Yes, yes, it’s over [eyaculá] “Do I take the pill inside or do they puncture a lining?” he argued.

“There are many women who do these things to hook a guy and take advantage of the guy in the middle of the heat. “My grandmother told me,” she added. When asked about the possibility that it was the man who did not use protection, Lemoine said that in this case it was a case of rape: “If the man does not take care of himself and the woman realizes it is rape, then the woman makes the complaint.” for rape and takes the morning after pill.”

The statements of the La Libertad Avanza candidate provoked a torrent of criticism, both from political parties and organizations defending women’s rights.

The Government described the bill announced by Lemoine as “nonsense” and recalled that it is a legal obligation of parents, contemplated in the Civil Code, “to care for and support their minor children.” The official representative Florencia Lampreabe repudiated the values ​​of Milei and her candidate Lemoine, whom she accused of being “flat earthers, denialists, sexists, country-sellers and anti-family.”

From the opposition alliance Together for Change, former governor María Eugenia Vidal used the recent controversies to rename Milei’s party: “Sale of organs, free carrying of weapons, and a project to renounce paternity because “women puncture condoms.” They are delayed freedom.” The left also rejected the project, through former deputy Nathalia González: “What an atrocity! It is believed that he invents something new, but he is 150 years behind schedule. The only freedom these people defend is to deepen the oppression of women.”

The official statistics agency of Argentina (Indec) publishes a breeding basket which establishes the monthly cost of goods, services and care for each child and has been used as a reference value in court rulings. According to the latest report, that basket is around 100,000 pesos (almost 100 dollars).

According to the Minister of Women, Gender and Diversity, Ayelén Mazzina, there are 1.6 million women in Argentina who alone take care of three million sons and daughters. “Half of these boys and girls do not receive child support from their parents,” Mazzina warned. In the province of Buenos Aires, for which Lemoine is a candidate, the percentage of debtors of the food quota is close to 70%.

Argentine feminism mobilized in the streets a month ago against Milei. In recent days, prominent figures have made calls to stop it at the polls on Sunday. The ultra candidate denies the existence of a wage gap between men and women – which according to official data is 27.7% – and has anticipated that, if he reaches the Casa Rosada, he will promote the repeal of the abortion law and the education law. comprehensive sexual regulation in schools, among other regulations that have changed the lives of women in Argentina.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS América newsletter and receive all the key information on current events in the region.