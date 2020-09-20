The arrival to this festival is not pleasant climatologically, determined to rush the possibilities that remain in an atrocious time, treating its guests in an exemplary way, trying to offer a show despite the overwhelming limitations that the monster has imposed on it. On Thursday the heat was sticky, the humidity levels reminded me of India and Southeast Asia. And living permanently masked, including endless hours of projection in which the lenses of the glasses fog up with the breath, is going to be torture. Let’s hope we forget about those limitations given the desirable quality of what the screen displays.

Kick off the party Rifkin’s festival, the last film by an old and undeniably great man named Woody Allen, but someone very wise said long ago that you cannot be uninterruptedly sublime. And that includes, of course, Mr. Allen. We know that your time is running out and that you must have a phobia of staying at home staring at the ceiling or nothing, that you need to make movies continuously, that the withdrawal syndrome could kill you. Selfishly, I would have liked him to have said goodbye with the very pretty Rainy day in New York but, apparently he needed to pay tribute to San Sebastián, a city that falls in love with him (normal, although I find it abusive that the characters in his film continually reiterate the beauty of this environment) and where the man who was expelled from his roots with accusations that justice has always denied or dismissed. But his cinema, with some exceptions, suits his beloved and essential New York much better than Spain, Italy, England and France.

Rifkin’s festival it tells of the sentimental and erotic moves, the mirages of love, the reflections on the profession of making movies and writing, the resigned horns, the definitive breaking of what was already damaged, the tributes to the supposedly transcendent European directors. The tone is gentler than at other times. Most attempts to be caustic, funny, and complex have failed. At times I have the annoying feeling that it has been written and filmed by someone who feels in admiration for Allen, who tries to copy or reinvent his essences and that his experiment is very bland. And there is a sequence in the studio of a painter and starring a howling Sergi López in which I feel the proximity of the blush, of the shame of others. I do not give credit to the author being Woody Allen.

Wallace Shawn was very good at The engaged princess and in Uncle Vania on 42nd Street. He is an atypical actor and they assure that a peculiar character. Here he plays a teacher and writer that I imagine all the time with Allen’s skin and mask. But the almost 85 years that he is going to turn, I imagine that makes him defect from something as laborious as performing in front of the camera. Louis Garrel belongs to my particular list of interpreters that I find unbearable. What I like the most in this film in which I am not passionate about anything is the work of Elena Anaya, a first-class actress, who is always well. And I have a terrible time when I feel resentment towards certain (few) Allen films. Happens to me with Interiors, Memories and To Rome with love. Nothing bad happens to me watching and listening Rifkin’s festivalbut disappointment is inevitable. I hope you still have the strength and desire to give birth to another wonder, comparable to Crimes and Misdemeanors, Annie Hall, Bullets on Broadway, Hannah and her Sisters, Zelig, Another Woman, Dismounting Harry, things like that.

I envy the viewers who are going to spend eight hours uninterrupted watching the series Homeland. And, of course I am very curious to see the reaction of a public that lived in their land so many decades of horror. Everything I had to tell about this admirable series I told in The weekly country The last Sunday. I can’t think of anything new, I haven’t changed my mind and I have a repeat allergy. If any reader is interested in what I think of Homeland You can find it on the Internet, in that invention that stores all the memory in the world. They tell me that through something called link.