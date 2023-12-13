Ezekiel Pacheco, recognized for his performance as Toad in the Netflix series On my blockhas not only conquered the small screen, but now shines on the big screen with a leading role in the upcoming film To the doors. His personal story, marked by resilience and determination, highlights the common struggle of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients.

(DACA) and all immigrants who face challenges in search of the American dream.

Ezekiel, born in Mexico and moved to Los Angeles at a young age, grew up believing himself to be an American, oblivious to the complexities of his immigration status.. His family, dedicated to the street sale of ice cream, experienced the difficulties of lack of documentation, living with the constant feeling of being strangers. The family faced difficult years, marked by the need to be cautious in a paranoid environment.

The change came in 2012 with the DACA program, granting Ezekiel the opportunity to work and study in the United States. This program was the catalyst that allowed him to pursue his acting dreams and come out of the shadows.

The film "At the Doors" presents Ezekiel in the leading role of Nico

To the doors: a transformative project

The movie To the doors features Ezekiel in the role of Nico, a teenager who arrives in Los Angeles from El Salvador with his mother. The plot takes place in the home of a wealthy family where they work, triggering tensions as the immigration crisis intensifies. The film, written and directed by Augustus Meleo Bernstein, is notable for its focus on the harsh realities of the immigrant experience.

The film, presented at the New York Latino Film Festival in September, promises to captivate audiences with its theatrical release on November 3. Beyond the screen, Ezekiel Pacheco and his story serve as a reminder of the importance of empathy, understanding, and the power of storytelling to address real-life issues.

Ezekiel describes his personal connection to his character, highlighting the anxiety and inner strength that mirror his own life. The film is a mirror of the daily struggles of immigrants.

“I've gone from selling ice cream to cooking chicken with my family – and I still work with them today – to now making movies and being a leading man,” Ezekiel told Los Angeles Times. Ezekiel considers his dedicated and hard-working family to be his greatest inspiration. His dedication to providing them with a better future fuels his efforts in acting.

With future projects such as the short film leaves and glass and the movie Lone Rider, Ezekiel Pacheco continues to stand out in the entertainment industry, showing the diversity of talent among DACA beneficiaries. Ezekiel shares hopeful words for those facing similar challenges.