In less than a day, police in Belgrade detained a vandal who broke off a cross on a monument in the city center. This was reported on March 28 by the press service of the Serbian Interior Ministry.

It is clarified that the culprit of the incident was a 28-year-old migrant from Afghanistan. In addition to vandalism, the man is accused of drug possession. He also violated the conditions of entry into Serbia. Law enforcement agencies say that soon the vandal will have to appear before the court under several articles at once.

The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that the incident occurred on Saturday evening: the man first walked for a long time around the monument to the founder of the Serbian state Stefan Neman, and then broke off the cross from it. After passers-by rushed to him, the vandal fled the scene.

This act caused a public outcry in the country, since Serbia takes Orthodox traditions seriously.

A similar incident occurred on March 12 in Crimea: a criminal case was opened in the republic over the desecration of mass graves in the city of Armyansk. On the territory of the memorial “Group of mass graves of Soviet soldiers 1941-1944, 1946” two memorial plates were completely broken and several more were damaged. The police detained a vandal.