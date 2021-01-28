A family of Honduran origin rests during their trip to the United States, in a shelter in Veracruz. FABIO CUTTICA

Finally, Trump, the xenophobic and racist, left. Character who put in check the principles and institutions of his country and who particularly harmed our migrant community, everyone. Undocumented, with visas, children, women and thousands of asylum seekers were affected these years. The arrival of Biden, although we still do not know whether or not he will fulfill his promises, is good news …