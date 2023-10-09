A mass fight between migrants in Saratov ended with a local resident being stabbed

In the Saratov region, investigators are looking into the circumstances of a mass fight with a victim. About this on Monday, October 9, in his Telegram– the channel reports the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR).

According to investigators, the mass brawl in the region was provoked by representatives of an ethnic criminal group. As a result, a migrant from Turkmenistan stabbed a local resident several times. The department intends to check local authorities for negligence in the matter of migration legislation. A criminal case has been opened against the suspect for intentionally causing grievous bodily harm.

The head of the department, Alexander Bastrykin, ordered a report on the circumstances of the incident.

On October 9, it was reported that in Krasnoyarsk, migrants got into a fight with an ax and a wooden stick.