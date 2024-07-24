The Darien jungle is one of the migratory routes most dangerous in the world because it lacks an infrastructure adapted to the massive passage of people and is the scene of slips on steep paths, falls into abysses, drowning in rivers or the dangers of wild animals and insects.

In fact, Panamanian authorities recently confirmed the death of Juan Carlos Monzanta 27-year-old Venezuelan national who was trying to cross the natural border in order to live the American dream.

This is one of many deaths that occur daily in this junglebut they are not known by the authorities. Fear and uncertainty paralyze hundreds of migrants every day when they arrive at the tourist dock in Turbo, one of the points from which boats full of people leave.

In Panama, migrants are being treated by teams from Doctors Without Borders. In June, the country recorded 11,000 migrants arriving from the Darien jungle.

So far this year they have gone through the Darien more than 208,000 migrants, most of them Venezuelans, while in all of 2023 there were more than 520,000, an unprecedented figure, according to official data from Panama.

Because of this, Almost 5 kilometers were “fenced off” by the Panamanian border police to “channel” the flow of pedestrians crossing this dangerous jungle on their way to the United States, the authorities of the Central American country announced on Wednesday.

Senafront agents have installed barbed fences (“perimeter barriers”, according to official information) at several points.

Another victim of the American dream

Juan Carlos Monzant could not bear to cross the Darien. The man intended to reach the United States with his family and, apparently, He had a heart condition that caused his death.

However, The authorities are investigating the case to determine the cause of death..

Migrants descend a swampy trail in the Darien Gap.

For now, it is known that, this death occurred on July 15, 2024, was due to a medical condition: a Fulminant infarctionaccording to witnesses.

“He died on the spot and we have to mobilize troops to be able to provide assistance to the family that was lost in the jungle. We located them and now we are in the process,” said the director of the National Border Service of Panama, Jorge Luis Gobea.

Apparently, Juan Carlos Monzant suffered from Heart problems. “Relatives of the Venezuelan asked the Panamanian embassy for help to rescue the body in Darien, so that it can be repatriated to the country,” according to the newspaper. The National.

GERALDINE BAJONERO VASQUEZ

Journalist Latest News from EL TIEMPPO

*With information from EFE.

