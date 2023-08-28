Apart from the law of the sea, agreements could be made with NGO ships or others interested in “saving” migrants in the Mediterranean and arriving, without exceeding it, at the maximum capacity for the transport of people





Thousands of people arrive in Italy every day, mostly from the African continent. Now is not the time to justify the reasons why they arrive, but if anything because it must be Italy alone that takes charge of all these arrivals.

The reason is quite simple whoever arrives in Italy has no way of being able to reunite with relatives and friends in other European countries due to lack of “documentation” (they are rejected at the borders).

This article, before continuing, needs to have a premise: it is first a provocation and second a question of money (there are always them in the middle). Here are briefly the reasons. If the day is fine and the sea is calm, around 700/1,000 people arrive.

Where is the provocation? Apart from the law of the sea, agreements could be made with NGO or other ships interested in “to save” migrants in the Mediterranean and reach, without exceeding it, the maximum capacity for the transport of people. What would they get in return?

Subscribe to the newsletter

