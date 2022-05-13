Doyen Brigitte Fassbaender stages Benjamin’s Britten’s opera “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” imaginatively and atmospherically dense in the Bockenheimer Depot in Frankfurt. The viewer is offered a space for imagination.

Dhe typical “Midsummer Night’s Dream” atmosphere is immediately there when the fairies begin to sing in the choir with childlike, pure voices, as shimmering creatures in their skin-tight overalls with appliqués, but lovingly individualized (costumes: Anna-Sophie Lienbacher). Everything quickly comes together in such a way that the viewers at the Bockenheimer Depot are drawn deep into Benjamin Britten’s Shakespeare adaptation “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”.

In the former tram depot, whose steel girders are attractively illuminated in different ways (lighting: Jan Hartmann), a fantastically vague sense of space is created. And when at the end the gates to the outside world open in the depths, it becomes palpable how dream fantasies, projections and reality intertwine: in the worldly comedy as sometimes in real life. The stage design by Christoph Fischer, which consists of a part and swiveling element, provides the variable play possibilities in the manner of a surreal Shakespearean magic forest transferred into the modern age: initially as a half-open tube with bushes, tree trunks, reeds and stones, later also arranged in four parts in a wave shape.