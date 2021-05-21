Up to four Spaniards competed in a final on the fifth day of the Europeans from Budapest. After the shine of Hugo González in the previous days, there was no loot this afternoon. Especially there were hopes in the 200 breaststroke, a test in which Jessica Vall and Marina García They have been among the best for years, but the speed of a constantly evolving discipline left them in seventh and eighth position, with no chance of fighting for a medal in the last 100 meters.

Marina García, on 7th Street, came out better than Vall, even in the first 50 she competed with the British Molly Renshaw, gold later (2: 21.34). But the race was through the central streets and Marina began to accuse not having references. The same happened to the CN Sant Andreu swimmer, who saw how Yuliya Efimova, who was bronze with 2: 22.16, took a body from her. Vall finally finished eighth (2: 25.84) and Marina was seventh (2: 24.76). The silver went to the Swiss Lisa Mamie (2: 22.05).

In the 1,500 free trial, making her debut on the Olympic program in Tokyo, Italy’s Simona Quadarella was unrivaled. He led the test from start to finish with a higher pace than the rest of the finals. The times speak for themselves. 15: 53.59 for the 22-year-old swimmer by 16: 01.06 for the Russian Anastasia Kirpichnikova and 16: 05.81 for the also Italian Martina Caramignoli. Good Spanish performance, especially by María de Valdés, who once again lowered her mark and finished fifth (16: 14.77). Olympian Jimena Pérez was seventh (16: 19.11). In the 50 butterfly, with the three medalists in just eight hundredths. Hungarian Szebazstian Szabo took it with 23.00, one hundredth better than Andriy Govorov (23.01) and also better than Russian Andrey Zhilkin, with 23:08.

A final without Hugo González and with Milak from kamikace

In the 200 men’s backstroke, a test in which Hugo González resigned to better prepare the 100 butterfly, the last of his tests in this European, Manu Martos did not achieve the minimum and registered 1: 59.38, far from the top and from the final to the that awaits a spectacular duel between the Russian world champion Eugeny Rylov and the British Luke Greenback. Lidón Muñoz was also eliminated in the 100 free to be twelfth with 54.76 and Africa Zamorano (2: 12.80) and Catalina Corró (2: 16.04) in the 200 styles.

One of the most anticipated finals was the free 200 in which the Hungarian talent Kristof Milak swam kamikace through 1st Street, as the South African Chad le Clos usually does. But in the final meters, the 200-butterfly record holder lost the medal. Gold went to Russian Martin Maylutin with a championship record 1: 44.79. He was accompanied on the podium by Duncan Scott (1: 45.19) and Thomas Dean (1: 45.34), both British. The women’s 4×200 relay was the icing on the cake with the victory of Great Britain (7: 53.15), which was accompanied by Hungary (7: 56.26) and Italy (7: 56.72) on the podium.

