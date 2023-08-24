Phil Spencer the patron of Xbox at Microsoft stated that according to him a Mid-Jan, or a half generation before the next, today’s gaming world is not in fact necessary. Let’s read a “veiled” dig at the rumors according to which sony is about to announce one Playstation 5 PRO.

As soon as you start doing mid-gen refreshes, there are a lot of issues facing developers, which platform they target. It’s starting to look a lot more like PC, which is clearly a good, healthy ecosystem, but then I’m like, ‘Okay, so what’s the difference between console and PC, if we’re in this mode where a new GPU comes out every two years? or a new CPU?

This statement follows those of June, also by Spencer which even then he did not consider a Mid-Gen appropriate for Microsoft Xbox Series X|S. Meanwhile the competition, Sony announces a console for the Remote Play that is to say Playstation Portal (of which there we talked here); a Mid-Gen seems probable at Sony given that, according to insider rumors, a version of PS5 with removable disk drive could be announced by the end of the year. Furthermore, the price cut for PS5 in view of the Slim version seems imminent.