Selenium reduced health harm from polluted environment

Scientists from the University of Cordoba have identified a trace element that reduces health harm when exposed to a polluted environment. It turned out to be selenium. Research results published in the journal Science of the Total Environment.

In the experiment, the team tested on mice the effects of a mixture of pollutants that are common in the environment and accumulate along the food chain: a combination of metals (arsenic, cadmium, mercury) and drugs (diclofenac, flumequin). The authors paid attention to how the samples affected proteins in the liver of experimental subjects over a period of two weeks.

It turned out that the effect of these two groups of compounds created synergy, that is, together they acted more destructively to health. The oxidation was so intense that all antioxidant defense mechanisms were activated continuously, which ultimately led to damage and failure of many proteins.

At the same time, selenium helped reduce the damage. The group given this antioxidant saw a reduction in molecular damage caused by pollutants.

In September 2023, researchers at the University of Jordan found that even short-term exposure to air pollution (for five days) can increase the likelihood of a stroke in the future.