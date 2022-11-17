For “only” 500 francs, about 510 euros, in Switzerland it will be possible to implant a microchip under the skin with which to make contactless payments. The device, the size of a grain of rice, has a separate cost of around 300 euros, and can be placed under the fingertips or in the palm of the hand by means of a simple operation. The idea came to a plastic surgeon from Zurich, Christian Köhler, who developed his project with a company from Zug. The local newspaper Blick quotes 22-year-old Gian-Andrea Huonder from Zurich, who has already had it implanted: “I think it’s great because if they steal everything from me during the holidays, I still have my money with me.” Its chip works with a pre-paid system and uses NFC technology, the same contactless payment system found in smartphones. It is activated only when it is near a reader, a way to not be traceable 24 hours a day. “You are sick”, “this is inhumane”, the most widespread reactions on social media to the news.

But Dr. Köhler, who has decided to ignore the criticism, explains that the only drawback could be that the microchip, once installed, could break and create an infection. All those who choose to undergo the operation have for this reason had to sign an information on the risks and a declaration of consent, essentially relieving the surgeon of any liability. “Some very successful tech enthusiasts have come to me asking to implant these chips,” Köhler reveals. In addition to being used to pay electronically, microchips can be programmed to perform other actions such as opening the door of the house, car or garage. According to a survey by the BBC, conducted on 4,000 Europeans, 51% of those interviewed would consider the idea of ​​installing a chip under the skin.