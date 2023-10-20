Organizers of the Morelia International Film Festival in Mexico City, on September 20. Edgar Negrete Lira (Cuartoscuro)

It’s that time of year, again. When the red carpets are rolled out again in the capital of the State of Michoacán and the film industry turns its eyes to Mexico. The Morelia International Film Festival (FICM) begins, after 20 years of consistency, a new edition that promises the presence of Hollywood stars and films awarded in important competitions around the world, but without leaving aside the main focus since its creation: continue spreading the country’s cinema.

One of the novelties this year is that the festival will present a hybrid version, with in-person screenings in Morelia, Michoacán, and virtual screenings on Canal 22 and FilminLatino. This year, participation in the competition will be 11 works in the Michoacana Section, 62 titles in the Mexican Short Film Section, 12 titles in the Mexican Documentary Section and 11 titles in the Mexican Feature Film Section, totaling 96 works by filmmakers from different states of the Republic. In the case of fiction, documentary and animated short films, as well as documentary feature films, the winner will be considered eligible for the Oscar nomination.

Mexican movies like Beatstarring Marina de Tavira, about two women who experience motherhood from two opposite poles; Totemselected to represent Mexico at the Oscars —by Lila Avilés—, the adaptation of Hurricane seasonby Elisa Miller, or Valentina and serenitythe second feature by Ángeles Cruz, which addresses the experience of death through the eyes of a girl, will test the filmmaker and director of photography Rodrigo Prieto who, after capturing two of the most anticipated films of the year —Barbieby Greta Gerwig and The murderers of the moon, by Martin Scorsese—, will preside over the jury of the Mexican Feature Film section of the FICM along with Irène Jacob, president of the Lumière Institute and Brigitte Lacombe, renowned photographer, among others. Within the framework of the event, the renowned cinematographer will present his most recent collaboration with the director of The Irishman.

Other important national directors will also be present. Michel Franco will be accompanied by American actors Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard, the latter winner of the Volpi Cup in Venice for Best Actor for his participation in Memory, the most recent film by the Mexican director that will have a Grand Gala at the festival. In her eighth feature film, she addresses the story of Sylvia, a woman who tries to overcome her alcoholism and focuses on supporting her daughter without forgetting to excel in her work. But all this changes when she meets her old schoolmates and is followed by a man who makes her go on a journey of introspection into her past.

Viggo Mortensen portrayed as Holger Olsen, a Danish migrant in the west, in a behind-the-scenes image from the film ‘The Dead Don’t Hurt’. Talipot Studio

Amat Escalante will debut out of competition Lost in the nightwhich marks his return to the big screen after more than seven years since The wild region and his participation as a director in a series of episodes of Narcos: Mexico. His new feature film has the Spanish Ester Expósito and the Monterrey Juan Daniel García Treviño as protagonists.

Carlos Carrera, director of The crime of Father Amarowill also be part of the event with his new film Confessions, and Eugenio Derbez will also coexist with the attendees in the special presentation of Radicalwinner of the audience award at Sundance, which presents the life of maestro Sergio Juárez and his work in Matamoros.

The prestige and distinction of major festivals such as Venice, Berlin and Cannes will be part of the week in Morelia, with films such as the Mexican documentary The echoby Salvadoran Tatiana Huezo, which won the recognition for best non-fiction film and Best Direction in the Encounters section of the Berlinale. The winner of the Palme d’Or, Anatomy of a fallby Justine Triet, will come hand in hand with poor creaturesthe new film by Yorgos Lanthimos, a reinterpretation of the story of frankstein from a female perspective, which has just been awarded the Golden Lion of the Show of Venice. Another film that was in Italy was Priscillain which the director Sofia Coppola constructs a delicate, but imperfect portrait of the couple of the king of rock until 1973. This feature film was chosen for the last night and closing of the FICM.

“Despite the changes in the industry, we always seek to have the best in all areas, whether documentaries, fiction feature films or short films, which is usually the first step they take,” said Alejandro Ramírez, president of FICM, to through a press release.

The recognitions will also be part of this edition. The American actress Jodie Foster, a special guest in Morelia and with a career spanning more than 50 years, will be recognized with the UNAM Filmoteca Medal, created in 1987 to reward those people who, for their career, activities, analysis and interventions in the world of cinematography, contribute to enriching the world’s film heritage in all its aspects. For its part, the FICM organization will celebrate the career of the director with the Artistic Excellence Award, delivered for the first time in 2018 to the Mexican director Alfonso Cuarón. Since then, it has been received by renowned film personalities such as Robert Redford, Claire Denis and Alejandro G. Iñárritu.

