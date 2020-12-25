Three professionals from the health sector received the Pfizer virus vaccine this morning simultaneously and broadcast live from the National Palace, in Mexico City, the State of Mexico and Querétaro. The first has been the nurse María Irene Ramírez, from the Rubén Leñero Hospital, 59 years old, “nervous but happy”, who has accepted immunization as “the best gift of 2020”. The undersecretary of Health, Hugo López Gatell, has acted as a reporter from the capital’s vaccination module for the National Palace, where the president and the secretaries of Health, Navy, Defense and Foreign Relations observed on television how the doses were injected against the pandemic. The first vaccine in Mexico, also the first country in Latin America in this race for immunization, has been greeted with applause. “Does it hurt?” Gatell asked the nurse. “A little bit”, said the woman, who has expressed her gratitude for this dose of security “to continue with more vigor against the invisible enemy. “We are afraid, but someone has to do it and I am willing.”



Start of the vaccination phase International Airport From Mexico City Reception, transfer and guard National Institute of Cancerology (Mexico City) check (documentation, quantity and conditions) Transfer and defrost General Hospital from Mexico Military headquarters from Toluca and Querétaro 2,975 people of institutions of health sector * * Nursing, inhalation therapy, medicine, laboratory and chemistry, radiology, orderlies, cleaning and hygiene, ambulances, food handling, medical assistants and social work. It includes interns, residents, trusted personnel, base and temporary. Source: Ministry of Health. THE COUNTRY Start of the vaccination phase International Airport From Mexico City Reception, transfer and guard National Institute of Cancerology (Mexico City) check (documentation, quantity and conditions) Transfer and defrost General Hospital from Mexico Military headquarters from Toluca and Querétaro 2,975 people of institutions of health sector * * Nursing, inhalation therapy, medicine, laboratory and chemistry, radiology, orderlies, cleaning and hygiene, ambulances, food handling, medical assistants and social work. It includes interns, residents, trusted personnel, base and temporary. Source: Ministry of Health. THE COUNTRY Start of the vaccination phase International Airport From Mexico City National Cancer Institute (Mexico City) Reception, transfer and safeguard check (documentation, quantity and conditions) Transfer and defrost General Hospital of Mexico Military headquarters of Toluca and Querétaro 2,975 people of institutions from the health sector * * Nursing, inhalation therapy, medicine, laboratory and chemistry, radiology, orderlies, cleaning and hygiene, ambulances, food handling, medical assistants and social work. It includes interns, residents, trusted personnel, base and temporary. Source: Ministry of Health. THE COUNTRY

Mexico this week received the first 3,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which requires a second dose in 21 days. At the end of January, according to Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, 1.4 million more will have arrived and up to 34 million at the end of the year. The first beneficiaries will be health professionals, then the elderly over 65, who will be followed by people with chronic diseases fatal to COVID, such as diabetes, hypertension, etc., and then teachers in those States where they already the conditions are in place to return to schools. This has been announced by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The “light of hope” with which this Christmas day opens, in the words of Gatell, continued in Querétaro, where the director of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo, presented the second person to be immunized, María de Rosario López. “Excited, very much,” she said. And immediately it was the turn of the State of Mexico, on a cold and foggy morning. A “brave doctor” rolled up his sleeves to receive the puncture and was “very grateful for the possibility of continuing to work on caring for covid patients.” There were greetings between President López Obrador and the state authorities. “We are above any difference in this case, it is about the health of our people.”

The vaccine is free and universal. And Pfizer’s will not be the only one. Another four are expected, in which Mexico starts with an advantage because it has been the testing territory of pharmaceutical companies for their immunizations, and that guarantees better access to the vaccine. The chancellor recalled the millions of doses that Mexico has acquired with the different pharmaceutical companies, and all congratulated themselves on being the first country in Latin America to receive them. The first vaccinated this Thursday morning were greeted as heroes by the president, a compliment that he extended to all health personnel in the fight against this pandemic. Mexico is the country in the world where the most human losses have been suffered by health personnel.

The country remains these Christmas days in an uncertainty about how much the holidays and family and social gatherings will affect the infections. Now there are three states with red traffic lights, and one more, Morelos, as its governor also announced yesterday. But the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer, indicated this morning that six other states are being closely monitored to see their evolution: Sonora, Zacatecas, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Aguascalientes and Hidalgo.

“The most painful thing this year has been the pandemic,” López Obrador said this morning before the summary questions of the year that journalists have asked him. “It has left a lot of pain.” Currently, the covid has left 120,311 fatalities in Mexico.

Chile begins its immunization

Hours after starting immunization in Mexico, Chile joined the race on Christmas Eve to fight the pandemic, which has caused the death of 16,228 people in this country, also agitated in recent months by strong street riots against the politics of the Government, informs Rocío Montes. The first 10,000 doses from the Pfizer laboratory arrived on Thursday morning, as announced by President Sebastián Piñera, and before noon the process began, which was inaugurated by five officials of the public health services. “Each one of them represents a class of those who work daily in the intensive care units of public hospitals, they are the first line of defense against the virus,” reported the Presidency.

First, the health services of three hospitals in Santiago de Chile and from today on, those of three other regions in the south of the country – Biobío, La Araucanía and Magallanes – will be added, where a high number of infections are currently registered.

Another 10,000 doses of Pfizer will arrive next week. “In January we will receive three more shipments, of approximately 86,000 doses each. In February there will be another four shipments, each of 129,000 doses. In March it will be almost 600,000. And with the Sinovac laboratory (…) there are five deliveries, which between January and February add up to almost 10 million doses, ”said the Minister of Health, Enrique París, who personally received the shipment of vaccines at dawn yesterday with the President Piñera.