EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

In order to avoid stinging tourists during Holy Week, the city council of Huatabampo, in the Mexican state of Sonora, carried out the mutilation of stingrays on one of its most visited beaches. In some videos broadcast by activists on social networks, it is observed how personnel from the municipal department of Ecology capture the young fish and, before returning them to the water, they pull out the poisonous spine.

In one of the videos released, a worker from the Huatabampo City Council explains that the sting is removed from the rays so that tourists “can bathe, have fun and at the same time can leave without any mishap.” For Raúl Díaz, director of the Center for Technological Studies of the Sea (Cetmar), this is a “completely wrong message that encourages an unacceptable practice.”

“In addition to leaving these fish defenseless from their predators, natural cycles are broken, affecting the marine ecosystem,” he says. As explained by the director of Cetmar, a Sonoran educational institution that promotes, coordinates, and manages research for the improvement of the marine environment, the spur that they tear off the rays, hidden in the ventral dorsum of the tail, “constitutes their mechanism to defend themselves from predators.”

Displaced by ocean currents, this season the stingrays approach the shores in search of warm waters, which can sometimes cause accidents with bathers. As Elsa María Coria, veterinarian and director of the Wildlife Rescue, Rehabilitation and Research Center (Crrifs) explains, “these animals reproduce once a year, between April and May, when they move to shallow areas with sandy bottoms. where the water is warm, which helps them become sexually mature to reproduce.”

Although this type of fish does not show aggressive behavior, when stepped on they can react as a defense with a movement of the tail to embed the poisonous sting. An episode that the authorities tried to avoid by carrying out the mutation of the spines, justifying that the species reproduces the mutilated part again.

“When the animal bites, it can lose part of the sting, which then regenerates. But, if it is done abruptly, with a jerk, it can damage them internally and even cause death. We have no idea how many of them survive”, warns the veterinarian. As she explains, there is no previous environmental impact study to support this decision, nor has a count of mutilated specimens been carried out. In addition to the stress caused by capturing them in nets, manipulating them to remove their stingers, which they carry out with their hands, then throwing them back into the water without any care”, says Coria.

Like sharks, Rays are protected by the Official Mexican Standard NOM-029-PESC-2006, “and its care and preservation is important for the balance of the ecosystem. These actions not only threaten marine fauna and the conservation of this species in its natural habitat, but also the balance of the ecosystem. “Let’s remember that we are the ones who are invading your home,” says Coria.

After the complaint filed by a group of environmentalists before the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa), the mayor of the municipality decided to suspend the person responsible for the controversial initiative, Elizabeth Guerrero Moreno, who served as municipal coordinator of Ecology. However, as the director of Cetmar points out, this year’s episode is not something new.

“This is a custom that was already carried out in past years by other administrations. Before 2020, the municipality was already collaborating with the fishermen of the region with this practice, although there was no permit from a competent authorization for this purpose ”, he explains. “The same thing happened in 2019 and Profepa intervened, but without consequences,” says the director of Crrifs.

For Coria, it is essential that the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection act accordingly and impose an exemplary sanction so that the municipality does not do it again. “Even though economic sanctions are imposed, the cultural issue is a very important factor in the protection of the marine environment, which is why it is so important to promote other types of values. We need more education and awareness”, concludes Díaz.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country