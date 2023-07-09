BUENOS AIRES. Violence against journalists in Mexico has struck again. A criminal group, possibly linked to drug trafficking, kidnapped, tortured and killed Luis Martín Sánchez Iñiguez, 59, correspondent for the progressive newspaper La Jornada in the northwestern state of Nayarit, whose traces had been lost since Thursday.

They found him inside a plastic bag, with «his hands tied behind his back with packing tape. With an ice pick screwdriver stuck in his chest and a sibylline sign: ‘Write whatever you want, but don’t get with your family'”, reported the portal criticidn.mx, with which the journalist collaborated.

The disappearance of the reporter – the sixth dead this year at the hands of Mexican crime, and the third that the masthead La Jornada lost violently over the past eight years – she was reported to the police by her wife Cecilia López Aguilar who also said that the kidnappers had taken computer equipment and mobile phones from her residence in El Armadillo.

The National Anti-Kidnapping Coordination (Conase) immediately began searching for the journalist, whose body was found several hours later in a field in the village of Ahuacate, in the municipality of Tepic. In its first statement on the matter, the Attorney General of Nayarit indicated that the investigations are continuing to try to trace the kidnappers, specifying that the murder “had to be related to the professional activity of the victim”.

A hypothesis supported by the fact that the newspaper of which Sánchez Iñiguez corresponded is one of the few in Mexico that denounces the plots of corruption and the activities of the narcos. And also from the observation that the two other colleagues of the newspaper killed in 2015 had in fact been eliminated by assassins from the Sinaloa Cartel, annoyed by the hostile articles of which they were the authors. Criticism dn.mx follows the same courageous line of denunciation of drug trafficking as the first to describe the conditions in which the body abandoned by the kidnappers was found. The investigators attach some importance to a phone call in which a stranger tried to reach one of the reporter’s daughters, to “tell her something important about her father”. But since the girl wasn’t there, the interlocutor didn’t want to leave messages.