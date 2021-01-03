The Government of Mexico is studying the case of a patient who suffered a severe reaction after receiving the vaccine against coronavirus from Pfizer and BioNTech. It is the first event of this type that is recorded after the application of the drug.

The affected person is a 32-year-old doctor with an allergic history who suffered from symptoms of encephalomyelitis approximately 30 minutes after receiving the vaccine. Specifically, the woman had a skin rash, seizures, decreased muscle strength, and respiratory distress.

“The reaction was detected within the specific observation area of ​​the vaccination cell in which the doctor received her vaccine,” explained the Ministry of Health (SSa) of Mexico in a statement. The doctor was transferred to the intensive care unit, where she is being treated for an inflammation in the brain.

“With the scientific evidence available from the clinical trials of the Pfizer-BioNTech BNT162b2 vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, no person had previously developed encephalitis after the application of the vaccine”, detailed the Ministry of Health.

Allergic history

As explained by this body, the patient has history of allergic reactions to medicines such as trimethoprim with sulfamethoxazole, an antibiotic that fights urinary infections, and its initial diagnosis is encephalomyelitis. “Intensive specialized treatment based on steroids and anticonvulsants will continue to reduce the risk of sequelae,” the health authorities revealed.

The patient was vaccinated on December 30 at a hospital of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) in the city of Monclova (Coahuila). The country chaired by Andrés Manuel López Obrador began vaccination against the coronavirus on December 24, which made it one of the first countries in the world to begin this task.