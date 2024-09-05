Thursday, September 5, 2024, 10:30 a.m.











The District Judge in the State of Morelos (Mexico), Martha Magaña López, issued on Wednesday afternoon, early Tuesday morning in Spain, an indefinite suspension to prevent the approval of the judicial reform promoted by the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, which previously received its first approval in the Chamber of Deputies.

López has thus accepted the precautionary measure requested by four judges who requested an injunction, considering that they are being removed from office without the right to a hearing and without compensation.

Failure to comply with this suspension would constitute “contempt” and would result in recourse to the Public Prosecutor’s Office for the crime of abuse of authority, according to the Mexican newspaper ‘Milenio’.

Political interests



The text includes, in addition to the direct election of judges, that the Supreme Court of Justice be composed of nine members instead of eleven and the disappearance of the Judicial Council. López Obrador has repeatedly accused the judiciary of serving the opposition and acting in political interests.

The mere debate had already sparked protests and misgivings in certain sectors and also in neighbouring United States, which warned through its ambassador of the risk that the reform would entail for bilateral relations. In response, the Mexican president ordered that contacts with the US Embassy be put on “pause”.