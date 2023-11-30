As part of the negotiations to extend the temporary ceasefire, Israel and the Hamas militia carried out a seventh exchange of hostages and prisoners on November 30. On this occasion, there were 7 Israeli women – some with dual nationality from Latin American countries – and an 18-year-old young man who were released from captivity in Gaza, in exchange for 30 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

So far, 105 hostages have been released. by Hamas during the seven-day cessation of hostilities with Israel. Initially, the Palestinian group took two women out of captivity: Amit Soussana, a 40-year-old Israeli lawyer, and Mía Schem, a 21-year-old French-Israeli girl whose face went around the world when she starred in a video after being kidnapped on October 7, in which she claimed to be in good health and She asked her family for help to be freed.

Among the other freed hostages are Nili Margarit, a 41-year-old Israeli nurse; Shani Goren, 29 years old and with Uruguayan roots and nationality; Sapir Cohen, a 29-year-old computer engineer of Russian descent; Ilana Gritzewsky Kimchi, 30 years old and with Israeli-Mexican nationality, and the siblings Bilal and Aisha Ziyadne, 18 and 17 years old respectively. The latter, Bedouins and Israeli nationals, were received by the Bedouin community in Tel Aviv.

“We are happy for their release, but we are not completely satisfied. We want everyone to return home and for no one to remain in the hands of the terrorist organization Hamas,” said Wahid Alhuzail, leader of a group that watches over the Bedouins kidnapped on the 7th. October.

Regarding Gritzewsky, the Mexican Foreign Minister, Alicia Barcena, thanked Qatar for mediation for the release of her compatriot, although she mentioned that efforts continue to ensure that Orión Hernández, the other Mexican held by Hamas, is released.

It is with great joy that I report that Ilana Gritzewsky, one of the two held in Gaza, was released today. In the name of @GobiernoMX We deeply thank the Government of Qatar for its invaluable mediation. 1/2 — Alicia Bárcena (@aliciabarcena) November 30, 2023



Through a statement on social networks, the Uruguayan Ministry of Foreign Affairs also highlighted the efforts of Qatar, Egypt and the Red Cross to achieve the release of Shani Goren.

Qatari authorities confirmed that talks continue to extend the temporary ceasefireAlthough one of the conditions was that Hamas had to release 10 hostages a day, the Israeli Army accepted that there would only be eight on this day, since on November 29, the Palestinian group released 12 hostages.

30 Palestinian prisoners released

In exchange for the 8 hostages handed over to the Red Cross by Hamas, the Israeli Penitentiary Service confirmed the release of 30 Palestinian prisoners, who join a long list that results in a total of 240 Palestinians released from Israeli jails in the last seven days of truce.

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed that There were 23 children and 7 women who were released this November 30who have already returned to their homes in the city of Ramallah, within the occupied West Bank, where they were welcomed with Palestinian flags by their families.

Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi, center, receives support from her mother after being released from prison by Israel, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, early Thursday, November 30, 2023. © AP / Nasser Nasser

While Hamas has already freed the first men from captivity, Israel has only granted judicial pardon to women and children who were held in the Ofer, Ayalon and Damon prisons, for crimes that did not have to do with homicide.

With EFE, Reuters and AP