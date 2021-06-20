The 4A Games video game has been updated with next-gen enhancements that look great.

It is evident that the improvement that the new generation of consoles has brought at a technical level will give many more possibilities for developers and, consequently, more joy to the players. PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are a big step up from the previous generation and one of the great advances has been made in the CPU, with more advanced processors.

CPUs are a considerable improvement over the previous generationBen archardAnd so it has also considered Ben archard, Senior Render Programmer 4A Games, creators of Metro Exodus. In a series of questions with the press, Archard has shown his enthusiasm for the new generation: “The consoles proved to be much more powerful than the initial pessimism led us to believe. “The worker has especially praised the processors of the new consoles.

“They are very good CPUHonestly, they really are. We have found them very, very useful. We found that with the previous generation we were much more limited with CPUs; […] we don’t think that’s close to being a problem in the new generation. So they are definitely a considerable improvement relative to the previous generation, “said Archard.

Archard has pointed out that developments will benefit of this technology and everything will be simpler. “We are not the only department that puts pressure on the CPU, but we can attest that they are excellent processors that work across the board. I think many areas of development can benefit significantly of that increase in power, “he assured.

The consoles have surprised us in general by their power and speed of processing, and also by loading speeds really low in many of the games by the SSD. Metro Exodus recently released a next generation upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S with ray tracing, 4K and 60 fps. This improvement has surprised us a lot, as we told you in the analysis.

