Lebedev: The Armed Forces of Ukraine raise planes on alert to save them from attacks

In order to save planes from Russian attacks, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are scrambling them into the air. This method was revealed by the coordinator of the Nikolaev underground Sergey Lebedev in a conversation with RIA News.

“As soon as the alarm is sounded, Ukrainian planes take off and fly in circles,” Lebedev said.

Earlier, one of the downed “Ghosts of Kyiv” Valentyn Korenchuk, call sign Bdzholyar, was buried in Kyiv. He was shot down during a combat sortie in late April 2024. The downed pilot served in the Vasylkiv 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In August 2023, the “ghost of Kyiv” with the call sign Juice died in a collision of two Czech L-39 combat training aircraft of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Zhitomir. As reported by “Ukrainian Truth”, the pilot of the MiG-29 of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Andrey Pilshchikov, served under this call sign.