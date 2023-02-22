An efficient and feasible way to remove carbon dioxide from the oceans was devised by a team of researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). The findings were reported this week in the specialized journal Energy and Environmental Science, and they stand out from other methods of removal of this gas due to their potential application on a large scale.

“We wanted to avoid the need to introduce chemicals into the anode and cathode mid-cells by going as membrane-free as possible,” explained Alan Hatton, a professor of chemical engineering at MIT. In existing methods for removing carbon dioxide from the sea it is necessary to apply a voltage to a membrane stack to acidify the feed stream from water splitting. This converts the bicarbonates into carbon dioxide molecules that can then be removed by vacuuming.

Hatton, however, notes that membranes are expensive and chemicals are required to drive the overall reactions at each end of the stack, adding to the expense and complexity of the process. The MIT research team came up with a reversible process from electrochemical cells free of these elements.

reactive electrons

In the institute’s process, reactive electrons are used to release protons into seawater cells, leading to the release of dissolved carbon dioxide in the resource. It is first acidified to convert dissolved inorganic bicarbonates to molecular carbon dioxide, which is collected as a gas by aspiration. The water is then fed to another set of cells with a reverse voltage, to recover the protons and return the acidity of the water to alkaline before returning it to the ocean.

This process of removing carbon dioxide and reinjecting alkaline water would slowly begin to reverse, at least locally, the ocean acidification that has been caused by the increase in that compound. The introduction of alkaline water could be done through scattered outlets, or far offshore, to avoid a spike in alkalinity that could disrupt ecosystems and put coral reefs and other marine life at risk.

The idea, at first, would be to pair those systems with existing infrastructure that is already processing seawater, such as desalination plants. In those cases, removing carbon dioxide would represent a simple addition to already existing processes that return large amounts to the ocean. The process could also be implemented on ships, which would process the resource while traveling, with the aim of mitigating the significant contribution of maritime traffic to emissions.

Among the objectives that the researchers are still considering is to find an alternative to the step that requires aspiration in order to remove the carbon dioxide separated from the water. Another need is to identify operating strategies to prevent the precipitation of minerals that can contaminate the electrodes in the alkalinization of the cell. The team hopes that their process can be ready for a practical demonstration within about two years.