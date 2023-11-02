Scientific Reports: a method for extracting minerals from asteroids has been proposed

Scientists at the University of Leicester in the UK have proposed a new method for extracting minerals, including rare metals, from asteroids using eutectic solvents. This is reported in the article, published in the journal Scientific Reports.

Eutectic solvents are a mixture of substances whose melting point is much lower than the melting point of the original components. Their main advantage is that they are easy to prepare by combining an acid with a Lewis base, have a low vapor pressure, and can be kept in liquid form under vacuum. They can be prepared without the use of water from components such as urea, ethylene glycol, glycerin, as well as inorganic chloride salts.

During the experiments, the researchers studied three types of meteorites, including two chondrites and one iron meteorite. The samples contained silicates with phases containing large amounts of metals, including native alloys such as iron-nickel and sulfides such as troilite (iron sulfide). They were subjected to chemical microetching using iodine and iron(III) chloride as oxidizing agents in a deep eutectic solvent prepared from choline chloride and ethylene glycol.

It turned out that phases rich in Fe-Ni are effectively leached, while other mineral phases remain unreactive. The researchers also identified rare metals of interest for space technology, including traces of ruthenium and rhodium.

It is noted that chondritic and iron meteorites come from large, metal-rich asteroids, which could provide materials for creating human settlements in space or on other bodies. Near-Earth asteroids contain more platinum group metals, as well as iron, nickel and cobalt, than those on the Earth’s surface.