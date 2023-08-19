Frontiers in Oral Health: a method for detecting heart disease in saliva has been created

Scientists from Mount Royal University (Canada) have created a method for detecting cardiovascular diseases using saliva samples. A study published in the journal Frontiers in Oral Health showed that white blood cell counts in the mouth can correlate with impaired blood flow, an early indicator of poor arterial health. Short review published at Medical Express.

Previous research has already demonstrated a link between periodontitis (inflammatory gum disease) and cardiovascular disease. Experts suggest that inflammation can enter the bloodstream through the gums and damage the vascular system.

Now, based on these data, the authors decided to develop a diagnostic system. To do this, they studied 28 healthy young adults aged 18 to 30 with no history of periodontal problems. They were interested in whether lower levels of oral inflammation could have clinical implications for cardiovascular health.

The main indicators of the risk of heart disease were chosen: pulse rate, which can reflect the stiffness of the arteries; and dilatation is how well the vessels can dilate. Before the experiment in the lab, the participants were asked not to eat for six hours. Then the subjects rinsed their mouths with water, and then with saline, which was handed over for analysis. Volunteers also underwent an electrocardiogram and measured blood pressure.

Researchers have found that high levels of white blood cells in saliva may indicate insufficient dilatation of the arteries and an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. The team believes inflammation in the mouth affects the arteries’ ability to produce nitric oxide, which allows them to respond to changes in blood flow.